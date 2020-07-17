Health officials report 73 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Friday evening

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Friday evening.

That brings the total count to 4,783.

A total of 126 new cases were reported Friday. DHHR officials reported 53 new cases Friday morning.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 222,427 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 4,783 total cases and 100 deaths.

DHHR officials say 1,416 cases are currently active and 3,267 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 69 patients are currently hospitalized. Thirty-seven patients are in ICU, and 15 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (24/0), Berkeley (539/19), Boone (53/0), Braxton (6/0), Brooke (35/1), Cabell (207/7), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (15/0), Fayette (98/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (21/1), Greenbrier (76/0), Hampshire (46/0), Hancock (51/3), Hardy (48/1), Harrison (133/1), Jackson (149/0), Jefferson (262/5), Kanawha (472/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (19/0), Logan (42/0), Marion (124/3), Marshall (77/1), Mason (26/0), McDowell (12/0), Mercer (68/0), Mineral (69/2), Mingo (48/2), Monongalia (654/15), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (19/1), Ohio (173/0), Pendleton (18/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (90/24), Putnam (99/1), Raleigh (92/3), Randolph (196/2), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (26/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (144/2), Webster (2/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (192/10), Wyoming (7/0).

