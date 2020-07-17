House Call: Childhood Obesity—How Can You Help Your Child Part 1

In the United States, the number of children with obesity has continued to rise over the past two decades. In West Virginia, the percentage of children ages 2 to 19 that are overweight or obese exceeds the national average. Joining us this week is Dr. Bishop Carmichael, family medicine resident at UHC Family Medicine and program manager of the 5210 Way to Go! program.

1). What affect does childhood obesity have on our youth?

20.9% of West Virginia’s youth, ages 10 to 17 are considered obese, giving West Virginia a ranking of 2 out of 51 for this age group There are many components to obesity as it affects our youth both mentally and physically, as well as financially.

When a person has a body mass index (BMI) greater than 30, it means they are classified as obese. As such, they unfortunately experience some, if not all of the following:

· This disease imposes a huge burden on the quality of life of individuals and their families, creating a tremendous financial burden.

· Obesity is a serious concern because it may be associated with adverse mental health outcomes, reduced quality of life, and West Virginia’s leading causes of death, including diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and some types of cancer.1

· Bulling and teasing, more than their normal weight peers.

· Suffering from social isolation, depression, and lower self-esteem. The effects of this can last into adulthood

· Children with obesity are at higher risk for having other chronic health conditions and diseases, such as asthma, sleep apnea, bone and joint problems, and type 2 diabetes.

· Type 2 diabetes is increasingly being reported among children who are overweight. Onset of diabetes in children can lead to heart disease and kidney failure.

· Children with obesity also have more risk factors for heart disease than their normal-weight peers. Risk factors include high blood pressure and high cholesterol. In a sample of 5- to 17-year-olds, almost 60% of children who were overweight had at least one risk factor for cardiovascular disease, and 25% had two or more risk factors.

· Children with obesity are more likely to have obesity as adults. This can lead to lifelong physical and mental health problems. Adult obesity is associated with a higher risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and many types of cancers.

2). For parents or guardians watching this broadcast, how can they tell if their child is overweight?

Being able to tell whether a child is overweight is not always easy. Children grow at different rates and at different times. In addition, the amount of a child’s body fat changes with age and differs between girls and boys. One way to tell if your child is overweight is to calculate his or her body mass index or (BMI). BMI is a measure of body weight relative to height. The BMI calculator uses a formula that produces a score often used to tell whether a person is underweight, a normal weight, overweight, or obese. The BMI of children is age- and sex-specific and known as the “BMI-for-age.”

The main BMI categories for children and teens are

· healthy weight: 5th to 84th percentile

· overweight: 85th to 94th percentile

· obese: 95th percentile or higher

3). How instrumental are parents or guardians when it comes to children developing healthy habits?

The first five years of life are a time of rapid physical growth and change, and are the years when eating, physical activity, and sleep behaviors can serve as a foundation for future patterns of development. Obesity is one of the leading causes of preventable life-years lost. So parents play a very important role in helping a child build healthy eating, drinking, physical activity, and sleep habits.

If you or your child need further assistance, UHC Family Medicine can help with our 5210 Way to Go. The program is another great resource available at UHC Family Medicine that parents can turn to for their child. These coaching sessions are available by video visit or even a phone visit. For more information, please call 681-342-3600 and you may ask for me Dr. Bishop Carmichael. I will be glad to assist you with any questions concerning the 5210 Way to Go program at UHC Family Medicine.

4). Specifically, how can parents or guardians be influential with regard to healthy eating habits?

Teach your child about balancing the amount of food and beverages he or she eats and drinks with his or her amount of daily physical activity. Take your child grocery shopping and let him or her choose healthy foods and drinks, and help plan and prepare healthy meals and snacks.

Besides consuming fewer foods, drinks, and snacks that are high in calories, fat, sugar, and salt, you may get your child to eat healthier by offering the following options more often:

· fruits, vegetables, and whole grains such as brown rice

· lean meats, poultry, seafood, beans and peas, soy products, and eggs, instead of meat high in fat

· fat-free or low-fat milk and milk products or milk substitutes, such as soy beverages with added calcium and vitamin D, instead of whole milk or cream

· fruit and vegetable smoothies made with fat-free or low-fat yogurt, instead of milk shakes or ice cream

· water, fat-free, or low-fat milk, instead of soda and other drinks with added sugars

Try replacing milk shakes or ice cream with fruit and vegetable smoothies.

You also may help your child eat better by trying to: · Avoid serving large portions or the amount of food or drinks your child chooses for a meal or snack. Start with smaller amounts of food and let your child ask for more if he or she is still hungry. Match your child’s portion to the serving size listed on the label to avoid extra calories, fat, and sugar.

· Put healthy foods and drinks where they are easy to see and keep high-calorie foods and drinks out of sight—or do not buy them at all.

· Eat fast food less often. If you do visit a fast-food restaurant, encourage your child to choose healthier options, such as sliced fruit instead of fries. Also, introduce your child to different foods, such as hummus with veggies.

· Try to sit down to family meals as often as possible, and have fewer meals “on the run.”

· Discourage eating in front of the television, computer, or other electronic device.

Make healthy food options available and within easy reach of your child.

