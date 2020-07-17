Advertisement

Local first responder speaks on Barbour County paramedic who tested positive for COVID-19

Emergency Squad Barbour County
Emergency Squad Barbour County(Veronica Ogbe | Veronica Ogbe)
By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
BARBOUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - On Wednesday and Thursday, 5 News brought you information regarding a paramedic in Barbour County. On Friday, we spoke with a local first responder, who asked not to be identified, shared what he believes many are not seeing about the paramedic.

“He’s one of the type of people that he would give you the shirt on his back if it was the last material possession that he had to support his family and take care of them, that’s just the type of person he is,” he said.

He says there’s more behind the situation.

“You have to remember there’s always two sides to the story,” he said. “You’ve got the side that people see, and the side that people don’t get to see of him.”

The side of the story that the local responder wants to address is sharing what emergency workers face when it comes to choosing between saving lives or not being their for the community.

“You know, nobody’s perfect,” he said. “It’s not that we’re not monitoring that stuff, but he (the paramedic) just wasn’t showing any of those signs, he didn’t have any of the symptoms for it.”

5 news reached out to the the emergency squad again to find out if they are implementing any new guidelines after the incident, but they still haven’t called us back.

However, the local responder shared a text message he received from the paramedic in response to what happened and the message stated:

“I was asymptomatic, I didn’t know I was positive, if I knew that I had it, I wouldn’t have been there.”

“He wouldn’t have risked potentially spreading it anyone,” the responder said.

The responder also mentioned that everyone who came in contact with the paramedic has been tested, and so far there have been no positive cases.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

