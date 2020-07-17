Mary Catherine Radcliff Mary Catherine Mancino Radcliff, 87, of Clarksburg passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on February 13, 1933, a daughter of the late John and Mary Veltri Mancino. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Charles Radcliff, whom she married on December 12, 1953. Also surviving are three children, Debbie Jaggie & her husband John of Bridgeport, Tim Radcliff and his wife Linda of Stonewood, and Tonya Hughes of Port St. Lucie, FL; five grandchildren, Michael Scott Coffman of Salt Lake City, UT, Jonathan David Jaggie of San Diego, CA, Angela Nichole Davisson and her husband Derek of Mt. Clare, Ashley Michele Rockhead and her husband Curt of Stonewood, and Dustin Alan Hughes of Orlando, FL; four great grandchildren, Taylor and Haley Davisson, Malachi and Marley Rockhead; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by three uncles, Leonard Veltri, Samuel Barrett “Cub” Veltri and Tony “TB” Veltri; and three aunts, Margaret Oliver, Lucille Squeo and Rose Scappatici. Mary was a 1951 graduate of Victory High School and worked briefly at Stone & Thomas Department Store. She was a member of the North View United Methodist Church where she assisted annually with making Easter eggs and got much joy from her fellow church members. Mary loved cooking and was very dedicated to her family. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Tuesday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm with Pastor Jim Burroughs officiating. Entombment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Out of respect for our elderly and most vulnerable visitors, the family requests that face coverings be worn. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

Mary Catherine Radcliff (Picasa | Mary Catherine Radcliff)