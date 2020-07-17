Sandra Kay Buckhannon Sandra Kay Buckhannon, 53, of Orlando, went to be with the Lord on July 15, 2020 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She passed peacefully in her home surrounded by loving family after spending the day with them. Sandra was born on December 13, 1966 in Weston, a daughter of Edna May McHenry and the late Basil Ray McHenry, Sr. Sandra is survived by her mother, Edna McHenry of Orlando; husband, Charles E. Buckhannon, Sr., of Orlando; two daughters: Cassandra Freshour and husband, Dustin, of Mount Clare, and Tanya Buckhannon, of Glenville; one grandson, Castin Q. Freshour; three siblings: Karen Bonnett and husband, Jim, of Exchange, Basil McHenry, Jr. and wife, Michelle, of Orlando, and Leisa Junkins and husband, Terry, of Tanner; and several nieces and nephews. On April 25, 1987, Sandra married her one true love, Charles Buckhannon Sr. She loved the life they built together and was thankful for her role as homemaker, which allowed her spend an abundance of time with her two daughters. When she returned to the workforce she had many jobs but spent the last several years prior to her cancer diagnosis at Hands of Pride Day Care in Glenville, WV. Sandra attended and was baptized at Sand Fork Church of God of Prophecy in November 2010. Sandra was the heart of her family. Over the years she held many dinners and cherished every moment she spent with her loved ones. Sandra enjoyed creating floral arrangements, working in her flowerbeds and hosting/decorating theme parties for her family. She was blessed with a grandson during her cancer battle and treasured getting to know him. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required for all indoor events. Sandra’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. Family and friends will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 1-2 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Brian Groves officiating. A Private inurnment will be held in McHenry Cemetery at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Sandra Kay Buckhannon. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

