Small business fears students return to Morgantown

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

Monongalia County bars still on shutdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases.

Management at Classic’s 3 Hot Spot Lounge and Restaurant are concerned for when students return to West Virginia University.

Louis Scotchel Sr., owner of Classic’s, didn’t think it was in the best interest of students to return to Morgantown.

“Morgantown has to protect Morgantown and WVU is a commodity with an educational system. I don’t believe that kids lives should be any less important,” he said.

Scotchel Sr. said that he wasn’t only concerned for the students, but his business as well. Classic’s took a loss in revenue since they closed in-person for 8 weeks due to the pandemic. The business continued working with take-out service. However, they lost money due to the cost of the service.

Scotchel Sr. added the current bar shutdown hasn’t helped business. He felt if students return the shutdown would continue.

General Manager, Louis Scotchel Jr. said he’s frustrated for small businesses that did take precautions early on.

“There was multiple businesses that knew better than to stay up and running to stop the spread,” he added.

Scotchel Jr. also said that he believed the West Virginia government needed to make a plan and stick with it.

“We need to get the numbers as accurate as possible, and then they need to come up with a strategy and stick to that strategy. They can’t keep jumping the fence they need to stick to something to give us a little bit of reassurance that we’re going to be able to survive,” he added.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.