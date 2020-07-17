Advertisement

Thursday Overnight | Leftover Pockets of Rain into Friday Morning

Humid Friday, Hot but less humid Saturday
Humid Friday, Hot but less humid Saturday(wdtv)
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More stifling Summer air tonight as our last few isolated storms fizzle out. Temperatures tonight only falling to the mid-low 70s with dewpoints not too far off from those marks so a dewy feel into tomorrow morning is likely. Scattered showers to begin our Friday with cloud cover will clear out for some late-day sunshine and temperatures in the upper 80s. Humidity will remain at a stuffy level for tomorrow but then feel a lot more comfortable come Saturday.

Friday: Morning showers will be leftover from the remainder of our cold front sweeping by and stalling Southward. We could have an isolated storm during the predawn hours but most convection should be calling it quits by sunrise. Clouds will slowly clear for some late afternoon peeks of sunshine. Temperatures will also be a little more refreshing thanks to a drop in air temps and dewpoints. High: 88

Saturday: Keeping it mostly sunny for our region, as our stalled out front remains South. Rain chances are pretty low for our area but increase below the US-33 line and for our higher terrain. Should be a nice start to the weekend if you’re not bothered by the heat which will also be returning for the weekend. High: 92

Sunday: Moisture content begins to increase a bit more with a clammy feel. Some areas may have some relief from the rain with pop-up showers but rain chances again look to favor the higher ridges. High: 92

