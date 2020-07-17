West Virginia tabbed eighth in Big 12 preseason poll

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia football was picked to finish eighth in the conference when the Big 12 preseason poll was released on Friday afternoon.

That is the same slot the Mountaineers were picked in 2019 in the first season under head coach Neal Brown. WVU tied for seventh in the conference with TCU at 3-6 overall.

Oklahoma was voted as the preseason favorite for the fifth consecutive year. The Sooners received 80 first place votes and have won the conference five years straight. Oklahoma State was selected at No. 2 and Texas came in at No. 3.

