Advertisement

West Virginia tabbed eighth in Big 12 preseason poll

Oklahoma tops poll for fifth straight year
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia football was picked to finish eighth in the conference when the Big 12 preseason poll was released on Friday afternoon.

That is the same slot the Mountaineers were picked in 2019 in the first season under head coach Neal Brown. WVU tied for seventh in the conference with TCU at 3-6 overall.

Oklahoma was voted as the preseason favorite for the fifth consecutive year. The Sooners received 80 first place votes and have won the conference five years straight. Oklahoma State was selected at No. 2 and Texas came in at No. 3.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Collegiate Sprint Football League postpones 2020 season

Updated: 19 hours ago
CSFL plans to play in the spring

Sports

Cuskey Wins WVU Madden Summer Challenge, Advances to Big 12 Tournament

Updated: 23 hours ago
WVU rising senior will compete on WatchESPN to win $1,000 this weekend

Sports

Darius Stills tabbed as Big 12 Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:05 PM EDT
First team All-Big 12 in 2019

National

NCAA: Test all athletes for COVID-19 within 72 hours of game

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer
The nation's largest governing body for college sports on Thursday released its latest guidance to help member schools navigate competition during the pandemic.

Latest News

WDTV

Mountaineer Hoops adds Huntington Prep’s Ndiaye to 2020 class

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT
6"10 forward originally from Senegal

Sports

North Marion’s Clemens inks with Fairmont State

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:19 PM EDT
Right-handed pitcher & infielder

Sports

NCAA passes legislation for partial scholarship sports

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:58 AM EDT
Will allow for more scholarship flexibility

Sports

Big 12 virtual football media days postponed

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:47 AM EDT
Pushed back from July 20-21 to August 3

Sports

Mountain East Conference holding out hope for fall athletics

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:13 PM EDT
Three DII conferences have suspended athletics through 2020

Sports

WVU’s Foster and Babic up for NCAA Woman of the Year

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:08 PM EDT
Two of 605 nominees