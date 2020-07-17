W.Va. House of Delegates employee tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An employee of the West Virginia House of Delegates has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Employees, delegates and individuals who have had contact with Clerk’s Office staff this week are being advised to quarantine immediately, monitor themselves for symptoms and be tested for COVID-19,” according to a news release Thursday evening.

The employee who tested positive was at a meeting Monday during the Health and Human Resources Committee meeting.

Testing has been arranged Friday morning at the Capitol Complex for staff and anyone else who may have been exposed.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.