19 More WVU Football Players Test Positive for COVID-19

Team now has 28 confirmed cases
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 19 more WVU football players have tested positive for COVID-19, as announced Saturday by the school’s athletic department.

The team now has 28 total confirmed cases. All individuals have entered self-isolation for 14 days.

On July 9th, the football team’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases was nine. Since June, the school has conducted 518 tests. A total of 41 student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing started.

There are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for WVU men’s basketball, women’s basketball and women’s soccer.

