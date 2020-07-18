19 More WVU Football Players Test Positive for COVID-19

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 19 more WVU football players have tested positive for COVID-19, as announced Saturday by the school’s athletic department.

The team now has 28 total confirmed cases. All individuals have entered self-isolation for 14 days.

On July 9th, the football team’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases was nine. Since June, the school has conducted 518 tests. A total of 41 student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing started.

There are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for WVU men’s basketball, women’s basketball and women’s soccer.

