82 year-old veteran jumps out of a plane

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

A group of 82 Airborne Veterans gathered at the Morgantown Airport.

West Virginia veterans came together to jump out of a plane at Skydive Mountaineer.

The 82 Airborne is a branch of the Army that specializes in parachute assault.

Secretary of West Virginia All Airborne Chapter, Donald Jennings said, members of the organization discussed the idea of skydiving for this summer’s meeting.

Many members were anxious to fall from the sky again.

Jennings said he organized the meeting to hope to have fun and honor veterans that have passed.

Jennings also added he had jumped multiple times between his time in and outside the military. His highest jump so far was 12,000 feet. However, this jump was special to him in a different way.

“The reason I wanted to make this jump today is I’m 82 years old, and I was in the 82nd airborne. So I’m kind of putting the 82′s together,” he said.

