Collegiate Sprint Football League postpones 2020 season

CSFL plans to play in spring 2021
AB
AB(WDTV)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Collegiate Spring Football League announced on Friday that it will postpone its 2020 season, with intentions of playing in the spring. The decision came after a vote from all 10 member schools.

“While we would very much like to be playing this fall, the CSFL believes this is the best decision for the safety and welfare of our student-athletes. Conversations will be ongoing in regards to the structure of a spring season, and how coaches and student-athletes can engage through conditioning and practices during the fall months,” CSFL commissioner Dan Mara said.

Alderson Broaddus sprint football enters year two as a program under head coach Brad Jett. The Battlers went 1-9 in their first season in 2019.

