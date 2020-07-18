COVID-19 in WV: 139 cases added since Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va (DHHR) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 5:00 p.m., on July 18, 2020, there have been 226,616 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 4,922 total cases and 100 deaths.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (25/0), Berkeley (545/19), Boone (57/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (37/1), Cabell (224/7), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (15/0), Fayette (102/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (21/1), Greenbrier (76/0), Hampshire (48/0), Hancock (51/3), Hardy (48/1), Harrison (135/1), Jackson (149/0), Jefferson (264/5), Kanawha (489/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (21/0), Logan (43/0), Marion (130/3), Marshall (80/1), Mason (27/0), McDowell (12/0), Mercer (69/0), Mineral (71/2), Mingo (50/2), Monongalia (693/15), Monroe (16/1), Morgan (20/1), Nicholas (20/1), Ohio (174/0), Pendleton (19/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (89/25), Putnam (108/1), Raleigh (92/3), Randolph (196/2), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (3/0), Taylor (29/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (147/2), Webster (2/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (193/10), Wyoming (7/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Cabell County in this report.

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR.

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

Additional report:

To increase COVID-19 testing opportunities, the Governor's Office, the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, WV Department of Health and Human Resources, WV National Guard, local health departments, and community partners today provided free COVID-19 testing for residents in counties with high minority populations and evidence of COVID-19 transmission.

The testing resulted in 2,300 individuals tested: 559 in Berkeley County (two-day testing event); 717 in Jefferson County (two-day testing event); and 1,024 Monongalia County (one-day testing event). Please note these are considered preliminary numbers.

