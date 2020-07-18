Advertisement

Grafton-Taylor County Health Dept.: some COVID-19 cases linked to bible study group

Grafton-Taylor County Health Department
Grafton-Taylor County Health Department(https://www.facebook.com/GTCHDWV)
By WDTV News Staff
Jul. 18, 2020
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, there has been an outbreak of COVID-19 cases linked to a small bible study group.

Officials have not specified how many of the cases are linked to the group.

In a Facebook post, officials say “all parties have been contacted and tested as of Friday afternoon.”

According to the Taylor County Health Department officials, Taylor County has 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 13 of which are active.

