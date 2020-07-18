Advertisement

Harvard Global Health Institute, Gov. Justice: Monongalia County could be COVID-19 “hot spot”

(WDTV)
By Kaley Fedko
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - According to a scale developed at the Harvard Global Health Institute, a local county may meet the qualifications to be labeled a “hot spot.”

During July 13's news briefing, Gov. Jim Justice identified the county as such. 

"In Mon. County, we need to do something," says Justice, because you talk about a hot spot, it is a real hot spot." 

The Harvard Global Health Institute describes an area with at least 25 cases over seven days as posing the highest risk to public health, and stay-at-home orders are necessary, and thus a "hot spot." 

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource (DHHR), as of Friday, July 17, there are 654 confirmed cases in the county. On Thursday, there were 633, and Wednesday, 624. That's 30 cases added in three days. 

According to data from the Monongalia County Health Department, 62% of these cases are in the age bracket of 18-29.

"What we've got going on in Mon. County is a tremendous amount of students that have now come back...  and absolutely it is an issue and problem."

This prompted Gov. Justice to shut down bars in Monongalia County for ten days to hopefully spur "a correction in the numbers."

Gov. Justice says he and state officials are working closely with the county health department to decelerate the spread of the virus.

Monongalia County Health Department officials could not be reached for comment.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 in WV: 139 cases added since Friday

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
28 cases have been added since 10 a.m., Saturday.

News

Bubble World to open at Meadowbrook Mall food court

Updated: 3 hours ago
Meadowbrook Mall patrons will soon be able to enjoy Boba tea.

News

Grafton-Taylor County Health Dept.: some COVID-19 cases linked to bible study group

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Officials say some COVID-19 cases are linked to a small bible study group.

News

COVID-19 in WV: 4,894 total cases and 100 deaths

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on July 18, 2020, there have been 225,385 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 4,894 total cases and 100 deaths.

News

UPDATE: One injury reported after crews rescue 12 from river

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Crews rescue 12 from Middle Fork River at Audra State Park.

Latest News

WDTV

Teen collects books featuring people of color to donate to libraries, schools

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Birkley decided to collect books featuring diverse characters and donate them to local libraries.

News

Local first responder speaks on Barbour County paramedic who tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
On Wednesday and Thursday, 5 News brought you information regarding a paramedic in Barbour County. On Friday, we spoke with a local first responder, who asked not to be identified, shared what he believes many are not seeing about the paramedic.

News

House Call: Childhood Obesity—How Can You Help Your Child Part 1

Updated: 23 hours ago
Joining us this week is Dr. Bishop Carmichael, family medicine resident at UHC Family Medicine and program manager of the 5210 Way to Go! program.

News

House Call: Childhood Obesity Part 1

Updated: 23 hours ago

State

Health officials report 73 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Friday evening

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Friday evening.