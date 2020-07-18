Harvard Global Health Institute, Gov. Justice: Monongalia County could be COVID-19 “hot spot”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - According to a scale developed at the Harvard Global Health Institute, a local county may meet the qualifications to be labeled a “hot spot.”

During July 13's news briefing, Gov. Jim Justice identified the county as such.

"In Mon. County, we need to do something," says Justice, because you talk about a hot spot, it is a real hot spot."

The Harvard Global Health Institute describes an area with at least 25 cases over seven days as posing the highest risk to public health, and stay-at-home orders are necessary, and thus a "hot spot."

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource (DHHR), as of Friday, July 17, there are 654 confirmed cases in the county. On Thursday, there were 633, and Wednesday, 624. That's 30 cases added in three days.

According to data from the Monongalia County Health Department, 62% of these cases are in the age bracket of 18-29.

"What we've got going on in Mon. County is a tremendous amount of students that have now come back... and absolutely it is an issue and problem."

This prompted Gov. Justice to shut down bars in Monongalia County for ten days to hopefully spur "a correction in the numbers."

Gov. Justice says he and state officials are working closely with the county health department to decelerate the spread of the virus.

Monongalia County Health Department officials could not be reached for comment.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.