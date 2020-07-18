Teen collects books featuring people of color to donate to libraries, schools

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -17-year-old Birkley Richards created an initiative to spread awareness for diverse representation in children’s books.

Birkley decided to collect books featuring diverse characters and donate them to local libraries.

Birkley said she didn’t see diversity in children’s books growing up. She wanted to give other kids the opportunity she didn’t remember having as a child.

“I didn’t really see any books that featured characters like me. I thought it would be a good idea to find some books that little kids can relate to it,” she added.

Aimee Richards, Birkley’s mom, said that when Birkley and her sister were younger, she tried to find resources for her daughters.

“I worked hard to seek out representation and it wasn’t always easy you know. She realized that when she was little. She really didn’t see books that had characters that reflected her,” Aimee added.

Aimee also said that her daughter has always wanted to bring light into the world.

Birkley said that the best part of the experience is her supporters.

“A lot of people are supportive of it. That’s like a really big positive thing,” she added.

People are able to donate through Birkley’s Amazon wish list. (https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3LS2DMKARTZUX?ref_=wl_share)

She has been able to donate books to the Nutter Fort Library. She planned to continue to collect books for all the local libraries in Harrison County.

