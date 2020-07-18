Advertisement

Playoffs Now an Expectation at Lewis County

Minutemen have reached postseason in each of past two seasons
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lewis County no longer wants to be the surprise team or the Cinderella story. Winning for the Minutemen is now an expectation.

LCHS has reached the postseason in each of the last two seasons and fell to a pair of state champions in the first round, Fairmont Senior in 2018 and Bridgeport in 2019. Last year, the Minutemen went 7-4 overall.

Entering 2020, head coach Dustin Cogar has high expectations for his group and is determined to make a deeper run in the postseason. Lewis County returns 13 starters including second team all-state running back rising senior Marshall Hobbs.

