Saturday Night Forecast | Heat Advisory for Sunday

Heat indices could reach the triple digits Sunday afternoon
Tomorrow is going to be a hot one, and as such, a Heat Advisory has been put into effect for areas along and west of I-79, as the heat indices could fall between 100-102 degrees. This advisory will go into effect from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
By Jordan Darensbourg
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s going to be hot, y’all.

After a low only around 70 tonight with partly cloudy skies, we’ll get to the low 90s with partly cloudy skies for Sunday, but with the added humidity, a Heat Advisory has been issued from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday for areas along and west of I-79, for heat indices could reach the triple digits in spots, so please drink plenty of fluids, limit outdoor time unless it’s in a body of water, and for the love of all things holy, please don’t leave your children or pets in the car.

Things do change as we head into your workweek, as chances for thunderstorms increase from Monday through Wednesday with highs still in the 90s leading into Wednesday, where we’ll see upper 80s for a high, before a frontal boundary cools us down only slightly but will bring in drier air behind it.

