Advertisement

Your Weekend Outlook | Scorching Summer Days

By Colleen Campbell
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Significant rain from early Friday morning caused some issues with high water during our evening hours across Middle Fork and Tygart Valley Rivers, leading to a few rescues and one reported injury. The high rising water occured hours after the storm event, as runoff flowed into the river basins causing trouble for some swimmers. Be careful if you are out this weekend - play it safe and smart when outdoors. Our storm chances remain low entering into Saturday, with moisture content increasing Sunday. Heat indices will be hover around low 100s for lowland regions this weekend so those sensitive to the heat should be checked on. Take frequent breaks in air-conditioned areas and stay hydrated.

Saturday: Strong sunshine will beam down across NCWV with clouds and rain chances sticking to areas South of US-33. Again, we do have the chance for a shower to branch off from that which could be a welcomed treat for any thirsty ground. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s across the region with a very high UV index - so that means sunburn can occur very quickly and SPF 30+ should be applied often and generously.

Sunday: Heat indices approaching upper 90s, low 100s once again as humidity ticks up again and stagnant air stays put. With our increase in moisture, we are also increasing our rain and Summer storm chances. Any quick sheet of soaking rain could cause some flooding issues for dry areas that make have a hard time soaking up excess moisture in a short period of time. Daytime highs: low to mid-90s.

Monday and Early Next Week: Ridging remains in place giving us a somewhat dry, but steamy start to the week. Rain and storm chances are best during peak heating hours in the late afternoons into twilight. Storm chances increase in the middle of the week. Hot temperatures remain until late next week.

Latest News

Forecast

Saturday Night Forecast | Heat Advisory for Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Low 90s with heat indices of up to 100 are expected for tomorrow.

Forecast

Friday’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:17 AM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
Showers and storms have moved to the east with plenty of sunshine for your Friday afternoon and Saturday.

Forecast

Thursday Overnight | Leftover Pockets of Rain into Friday Morning

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:37 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Scattered rain showers tonight with the passing of the frontal boundary tonight, humidity for tomorrow with clouds to start. Some clearing late Friday afternoon

Forecast

Thursday’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:22 AM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
Strong storms are possible this afternoon and into the overnight hours as temperatures stay in the 90s.

Latest News

Forecast

Wednesday Night Forecast | Storms in the Short Term

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
We're back into a stuffy hot pattern that will hang around into next week. Storm chances tomorrow night.

Forecast

Wednesday’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 8:41 AM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
The 90s are back with warm temperatures lasting for another week. With storm chances climbing going into your Thursday afternoon.

Forecast

Tuesday Night Forecast | Clear and Comfortable Tonight

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:43 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
A dry break for our mid-week under ridging will allow temperatures to sneak back into the low-mid 90s by Thursday

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast | July 14th 2020

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:42 PM EDT

Forecast

Tuesday’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 8:15 AM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
The hot weather will continue with temperatures reaching the 90s by Wednesday with rain chances increasing going into Thursday afternoon.

Forecast

Monday Overnight | Dry Pattern Setting Up!

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 12:03 AM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Our stray Northern showers continue to dry out with sunshine throughout the rest of the region. A dry pattern setting up the next few days.