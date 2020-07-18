Your Weekend Outlook | Scorching Summer Days

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Significant rain from early Friday morning caused some issues with high water during our evening hours across Middle Fork and Tygart Valley Rivers, leading to a few rescues and one reported injury. The high rising water occured hours after the storm event, as runoff flowed into the river basins causing trouble for some swimmers. Be careful if you are out this weekend - play it safe and smart when outdoors. Our storm chances remain low entering into Saturday, with moisture content increasing Sunday. Heat indices will be hover around low 100s for lowland regions this weekend so those sensitive to the heat should be checked on. Take frequent breaks in air-conditioned areas and stay hydrated.

Saturday: Strong sunshine will beam down across NCWV with clouds and rain chances sticking to areas South of US-33. Again, we do have the chance for a shower to branch off from that which could be a welcomed treat for any thirsty ground. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s across the region with a very high UV index - so that means sunburn can occur very quickly and SPF 30+ should be applied often and generously.

Sunday: Heat indices approaching upper 90s, low 100s once again as humidity ticks up again and stagnant air stays put. With our increase in moisture, we are also increasing our rain and Summer storm chances. Any quick sheet of soaking rain could cause some flooding issues for dry areas that make have a hard time soaking up excess moisture in a short period of time. Daytime highs: low to mid-90s.

Monday and Early Next Week: Ridging remains in place giving us a somewhat dry, but steamy start to the week. Rain and storm chances are best during peak heating hours in the late afternoons into twilight. Storm chances increase in the middle of the week. Hot temperatures remain until late next week.