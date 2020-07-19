Buckhannon-Upshur Relying on Youth to Rejuvenate Program
Buccaneers have missed playoffs for three consecutive years
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 3:00 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Buckhannon-Upshur football is hoping for a youth revival in 2020.
The Buccaneers have missed the playoffs for the past three years in a row. In 2019, B-U went just 1-9 overall.
Head coach Duane Stoeckle says his youngsters will need to step up this season after gaining valuable playing experience a year ago. Only six seniors are currently on the team.
