Buckhannon-Upshur Relying on Youth to Rejuvenate Program

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Buckhannon-Upshur football is hoping for a youth revival in 2020.

The Buccaneers have missed the playoffs for the past three years in a row. In 2019, B-U went just 1-9 overall.

Head coach Duane Stoeckle says his youngsters will need to step up this season after gaining valuable playing experience a year ago. Only six seniors are currently on the team.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.