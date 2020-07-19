Advertisement

COVID-19 in WV: 61 new cases confirmed since Saturday

WV COVID-19
WV COVID-19(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (DHHR) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on July 19, 2020, there have been 229,368 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 4,983 total cases and 100 deaths.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test. 

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (25/0), Berkeley (547/19), Boone (57/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (39/1), Cabell (221/7), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (15/0), Fayette (100/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (21/1), Greenbrier (76/0), Hampshire (48/0), Hancock (55/4), Hardy (48/1), Harrison (137/1), Jackson (149/0), Jefferson (267/5), Kanawha (509/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (20/0), Logan (43/0), Marion (132/3), Marshall (80/1), Mason (26/0), McDowell (12/0), Mercer (72/0), Mineral (71/2), Mingo (51/2), Monongalia (712/15), Monroe (16/1), Morgan (20/1), Nicholas (19/1), Ohio (177/0), Pendleton (19/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (90/25), Putnam (111/1), Raleigh (92/3), Randolph (196/2), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (29/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (149/2), Webster (2/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (195/10), Wyoming (7/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Cabell, Fayette, Lincoln, Mason, Nicholas, and Summers counties in this report.

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR.

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

###

Media contact: DHHRCommunications@

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hardin County couple on house arrest after not signing positive COVID-19 self-isolation order

Updated: 12 hours ago
A Hardin County couple is now on house arrest after one of them tested positive for COVID-19 and decided not to sign documents agreeing to self-quarantine

WDTV

82 year-old veteran jumps out of a plane

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
West Virginia Veterans came together to jump out of a plane at Skydive Mountaineer.

News

COVID-19 in WV: 139 cases added since Friday

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
28 cases have been added since 10 a.m., Saturday.

News

Bubble World to open at Meadowbrook Mall food court

Updated: 23 hours ago
Meadowbrook Mall patrons will soon be able to enjoy Boba tea.

Latest News

News

Grafton-Taylor County Health Dept.: Some COVID-19 cases linked to bible study group

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 11:06 AM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
Officials say some COVID-19 cases are linked to a small bible study group.

News

COVID-19 in WV: 4,894 total cases and 100 deaths

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:05 AM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on July 18, 2020, there have been 225,385 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 4,894 total cases and 100 deaths.

News

UPDATE: One injury reported after crews rescue 12 from river

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
Crews rescue 12 from Middle Fork River at Audra State Park.

WDTV

Teen collects books featuring people of color to donate to libraries, schools

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:16 PM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
Birkley decided to collect books featuring diverse characters and donate them to local libraries.

News

Harvard Global Health Institute, Gov. Justice: Monongalia County could be COVID-19 “hot spot”

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:53 PM EDT
|
By Kaley Fedko
A local county could be defined as a coronavirus "hot spot."

News

Local first responder speaks on Barbour County paramedic who tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT
|
By Veronica Ogbe
On Wednesday and Thursday, 5 News brought you information regarding a paramedic in Barbour County. On Friday, we spoke with a local first responder, who asked not to be identified, shared what he believes many are not seeing about the paramedic.