COVID-19 in WV: Over 5,000 cases reported by DHHR

(AP Images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (DHHR) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 5:00 p.m., on July 19, 2020, there have been 230,864 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 5,042 total cases and 100 deaths.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test. 

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (25/0), Berkeley (548/19), Boone (61/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (38/1), Cabell (222/7), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (15/0), Fayette (101/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (21/1), Greenbrier (78/0), Hampshire (50/0), Hancock (57/4), Hardy (48/1), Harrison (138/1), Jackson (149/0), Jefferson (268/5), Kanawha (520/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (20/0), Logan (45/0), Marion (134/3), Marshall (82/1), Mason (27/0), McDowell (12/0), Mercer (72/0), Mineral (71/2), Mingo (53/2), Monongalia (733/15), Monroe (16/1), Morgan (20/1), Nicholas (20/1), Ohio (177/0), Pendleton (19/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (90/23), Putnam (111/1), Raleigh (92/3), Randolph (196/2), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (29/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (149/2), Webster (2/0), Wetzel (42/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (198/9), Wyoming (7/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Preston and Wood counties in this report.

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR.

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

