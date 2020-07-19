Advertisement

Hardin County couple on house arrest after not signing positive COVID-19 self-isolation order

Hardin County couple on house arrest after not signing positive COVID-19 self-isolation order
Hardin County couple on house arrest after not signing positive COVID-19 self-isolation order(WAVE)
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 12:50 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County couple is now on house arrest after one of them tested positive for COVID-19 and decided not to sign documents agreeing to self-quarantine.

Last week, Elizabeth Linscott got tested for the COVID-19 because she was planning to visit her parents in Michigan.

“My grandparents wanted to see me, too,” Linscott said. “So just to make sure if they tested negative, that they would be OK, everything would be fine.”

After testing positive but without showing any symptoms, Linscott said the health department contacted her and requested she sign documents that will limit her traveling anywhere unless she calls the health department first. She said she chose to not sign the documents.

“My part was if I have to go to the ER, if I have to go to the hospital, I’m not going to wait to get the approval to go,” she said.

But Linscott said she would take necessary precautions if she needed to go to the hospital, like letting workers know she has recently tested positive for COVID-19.

A couple of days after she denied signing the Self-isolation and Controlled Movement Agreed Order, Linscott said the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department arrived at her home without warning. Her husband, Isaiah, was home.

“I open up the door and there’s like eight different people,” he said. “Five different cars and I’m like what the heck’s going on? This guy’s in a suit with a mask, it’s the health department guy and he has three different papers for us. For me, her and my daughter.”

The couple was ordered to wear ankle monitors. If they travel more than 200 feet, law enforcement will be notified.

“We didn’t rob a store, we didn’t steal something, we didn’t hit and run, we didn’t do anything wrong,” Elizabeth Linscott said.

The couple said they never denied self-quarantining, they just didn’t agree with the wording of the documents..

“That’s exactly what the Director of the Public Health Department told the judge, that I was refusing to self-quarantine because of this and that was not the case at all,” Linscott said. “I never said that.”

The Linscotts said they plan to get an attorney.

WAVE 3 News reached out to the Hardin County Health Department but has not heard back.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 in WV: 61 new cases confirmed since Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on July 19, 2020, of the 229,368 people tested for COVID-19, there are 4,983 total cases and 100 deaths.

WDTV

82 year-old veteran jumps out of a plane

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
West Virginia Veterans came together to jump out of a plane at Skydive Mountaineer.

News

COVID-19 in WV: 139 cases added since Friday

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
28 cases have been added since 10 a.m., Saturday.

News

Bubble World to open at Meadowbrook Mall food court

Updated: 23 hours ago
Meadowbrook Mall patrons will soon be able to enjoy Boba tea.

Latest News

News

Grafton-Taylor County Health Dept.: Some COVID-19 cases linked to bible study group

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 11:06 AM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
Officials say some COVID-19 cases are linked to a small bible study group.

News

COVID-19 in WV: 4,894 total cases and 100 deaths

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:05 AM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on July 18, 2020, there have been 225,385 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 4,894 total cases and 100 deaths.

News

UPDATE: One injury reported after crews rescue 12 from river

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
Crews rescue 12 from Middle Fork River at Audra State Park.

WDTV

Teen collects books featuring people of color to donate to libraries, schools

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:16 PM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
Birkley decided to collect books featuring diverse characters and donate them to local libraries.

News

Harvard Global Health Institute, Gov. Justice: Monongalia County could be COVID-19 “hot spot”

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:53 PM EDT
|
By Kaley Fedko
A local county could be defined as a coronavirus "hot spot."

News

Local first responder speaks on Barbour County paramedic who tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT
|
By Veronica Ogbe
On Wednesday and Thursday, 5 News brought you information regarding a paramedic in Barbour County. On Friday, we spoke with a local first responder, who asked not to be identified, shared what he believes many are not seeing about the paramedic.