MAC Postpones Fall Olympic Sports Until Sept. 3

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mid-American Conference has pushed back the start of fall sports until Sept. 3.

That’s when the WVU men’s soccer team will first be able to play. Last year, the Mountaineers had already played two games before Sept. 3.

Elsewhere, the Atlantic 10, Colonial Athletic Association and America East have postponed all fall sports for 2020. Each of the conferences are exploring options to play in the spring of 2021.

