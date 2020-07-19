Officials: Monongalia Co. Justice Center to close temporarily

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Justice Center will be closed to all non-essential business for the week of Monday July 20, 2020 through Friday, July 24, 2020.

According to a news release from the Monongalia County Commission, “the commission is taking this measure in consultation with the Monongalia County Circuit Court, the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, and the Monongalia County Health Department to ensure that our employees as well as the general public are safeguarded to the maximum extent possible.”

Previously scheduled appointments will be rescheduled to a later date.

