WVU’s Cuskey Advances to Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU rising senior Quinn Cuskey has advanced to the Big 12 Madden Tournament quarterfinals and is one of eight players still in contention to win $1,000.

Cuskey and his Seattle Seahawks defeated an opponent from Kansas University, 35-7. Another WVU student, Drew Casa, qualified for the tournament as a wild card but fell to an opponent from Texas Tech, 36-19.

Cuskey will next play at 5:20 p.m. on Sunday in the quarterfinals.

