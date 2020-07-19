Advertisement

WVU’s Cuskey Advances to Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals

Rising senior is one of eight finalists still in contention to win $1,000
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 2:50 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU rising senior Quinn Cuskey has advanced to the Big 12 Madden Tournament quarterfinals and is one of eight players still in contention to win $1,000.

Cuskey and his Seattle Seahawks defeated an opponent from Kansas University, 35-7. Another WVU student, Drew Casa, qualified for the tournament as a wild card but fell to an opponent from Texas Tech, 36-19.

Cuskey will next play at 5:20 p.m. on Sunday in the quarterfinals.

