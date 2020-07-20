Area businesses feel the effects of coin shortage

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Keep the change - or maybe don’t. Local businesses are beginning to feel the effects of the nation-wide coin shortage.

“We do know that the demand for the currency in circulation increased by 7.5% from mid-March to the end of June. That is a 42% annual rate which is crazy high,” said Dr. Scott Schuh, an associate professor of Economics at WVU.

Dr. Schuh spent over 20 years working in the Federal Reserve.

“The U.S. Mint and the Federal Reserve are in charge of producing and distributing the coins and they took actions to protect the workers in the production facility and the distribution line for coins. That reduced the supply of coins going into the economy,” said Dr. Schuh.

Representatives from the U.S. Mint say the main cause of the shortage is the reduced amount of retail sales and decreased deposits from third-party coin processors.

The U.S. Mint is at max. circulating coin production capacity. The Mint acted decisively early during the pandemic to lessen employee risk-->resulted in reduced production APR/MAY. Main cause of shortage=reduced retail sales/decreased deposits from 3rd-party coin processors. — United States Mint (@usmint) July 14, 2020

The Federal Reserve began a coin task force in late June to help circulate coins.

National chains like Kroger have announced they will stop giving out change. Coin-operated businesses like laundromats say they have seen an increase in the amount of people coming in specifically to break dollar bills.

While local businesses are beginning to ask customers to pay by card it raises the question; “can businesses reject your money?” To answer that, we have to look to the skies.

“We first saw this on a wide-spread scale in airplanes. When I first noticed they would not take cash on airplanes anymore I looked into it,” said Dr. Schuh. “The legal tender definition pertains to the acceptance of currency and demand deposits for the payment of taxes for the government.”

Meaning, private businesses are free to not take your money.

Federal Reserve officials say as businesses continue to reopen, they expect more change to begin circulating.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.