Clarksburg man charged with strangling ex-fiancé

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Ernest Orville Nicholson Jr. was taken into custody at North Central Regional Jail on Saturday after being charged with strangling his ex-fiancé.

The victim advised she had been arguing her Nicholson Jr. earlier. The criminal complaint notes that as she was trying to leave their Duff Ave. residence, Nicholson Jr. hit her with an aluminum beer can. The complaint also states that the victim says the defendant picked her up by the throat and started choking her before hitting her in the ribcage and face.

