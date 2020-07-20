Advertisement

Clarksburg woman charged with burglary, breaking and entering

Jamie-Lee Raschella-Stanley
Jamie-Lee Raschella-Stanley((NCRJ))
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Jamie-Lee Raschella-Stanley was taken into custody at North Central Regional Jail on Friday for burglary and breaking and entering.

The criminal complaint notes Raschella-Stanley broke into the victim’s residence on Summit Ct., removed a board from the basement window, and ripped a screen to enter.

It also notes the victim, who is also the homeowner, heard noises at 12:44 a.m. and came downstairs to find Raschella-Stanley eating grapes which were in his refrigerator. An unopened box of croissants is also reported missing.

When authorities arrived, Raschella-Stanley was still in the residence with the victim.

