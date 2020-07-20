Advertisement

Former Fairmont State assistant Richardson named Wheeling head coach

Served as an assistant coach for Fighting Falcons in 2011-2012
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Fairmont State assistant coach Chris Richardson has been formally introduced as the new head coach of Wheeling University men’s basketball.

Richardson served as an assistant for the Fighting Falcons during the 2011-2012 season. He has gained a tremendous amount of coaching experience since his days in Marion County. For the past six years, he has been an assistant coach at NCAA Division II Central Missouri. There, he helped lead the Mules to a 104-73 record and an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Richardson graduated from WVU in 2008 and also spent time as an assistant at his hometown school, the University of Charleston. He’ll take over a Cardinals team that went 14-13 last year, and 11-11 in MEC play.

