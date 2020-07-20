Advertisement

Homeless encampment announces they will not leave after eviction notice

After the landowner of a homeless encampment put up a notice of eviction, the community says they are not leaving until their demands are met.
The encampment has been in place since February, but neighbors say they are not comfortable with it.
By Joe Buchanan
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Along Deckers Creek Avenue in Morgantown lies a small village - Diamond Village.

“Since we got this encampment, since people have been able to get stabalized down here, we have got over a dozen people into housing with the help of the West Virginia Coalition to end homelessness. We have gotten a bunch of people into recovery programs,” said Liira Raines, a community advocate working with Diamond Village residents.

The encampment was set to shut down on Saturday, but in a statement by the Justice for Diamond Village Facebook Page, they say they are not leaving.

They lay out two demands for the city: a piece of public property designated for them to live and voting power.

“I have personally been to several coalition and task force meetings here in town to address what to do with the houses and there has never been a houseless person in the room,” said Raines.

Neighbors say they would also like to be invited to those meetings.

Many say they are on edge after the encampment was installed in February. One mother says she does not let her children out after 6 p.m. and has to comb through her yard for needles before allowing her kids to play outside.

“I have not found any needles, but I have noticed a lot of them just, you can tell that they are just on something or there is something going on with them. Just due to the fact that you can see it later at night, more vehicles pulling up and it is about the same vehicle each time,” said Sebastian Snider.

Snider moved to the street just months ago, it is his first home. He says he has positive interactions with Diamond Village residents, but says it has also caused issues with residents rummaging through their garbage.

County commissioners have addressed the encampment before, they say housing options like the Bartlett House are available for people seeking emergency housing.

“The main thing keeping people down here out of Bartlett House are their own experiences with Bartlett House,” said Raines.

A GoFundMe has been created to pay for bail funds if arrests are made after the eviction.

