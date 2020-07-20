Advertisement

Kansas dog makes 50-mile trek to her old home in Missouri

Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWSON, Mo. (AP) — A dog named Cleo who disappeared from her home in Kansas earlier this month turned up a few days later at her old home in Missouri, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) away.

Colton Michael told television station KMBC that the 4-year-old Labrador retriever-border collie mix showed up on the front porch of his family's home in Lawson, which is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Kansas City.

At first, she wouldn't let anyone get near her, said Michael, who has lived in the home for nearly two years.

“She finds her way home, and there’s some strangers living in it. That would be scary for anybody,” he said.

Eventually, he was able to gain Cleo's trust and to get her checked for a microchip, which showed that she belonged to the former owners of his house.

Cleo’s owners, who had moved to Olathe, Kansas, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Lawson, couldn’t believe it when Michael called and said the dog had turned up at their old home. They had posted on Facebook a week earlier about the missing dog. Neither family knows how Cleo made the trip, which would have required her to cross at least one river.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Area businesses feel the effects of coin shortage

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
You may have noticed signs in local businesses asking for exact change, a WVU economist breaks down the national coin shortage.

National

Winn-Dixie to require masks in stores

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Amanda Alvarado
Winn-Dixie will be requiring customers to wear face masks in its stores.

News

Homeless encampment announces they will not leave after eviction notice

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
After the landowner of a homeless encampment put up a notice of eviction, the community says they are not leaving until their demands are met.

National

Trump tweets photo of himself wearing mask, calls it ‘patriotic’

Updated: 35 minutes ago
President Donald Trump appears to be showing more public support for wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic after not wearing one on camera for months.

National

West wants $1M for new moms, slams Tubman at campaign rally

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By MEG KINNARD
Self-declared presidential candidate Kanye West delivered a winding and unconventional campaign introduction speech in which he proposed a $1 million payout to each new mother and decried Harriet Tubman for her work on the Underground Railroad.

Latest News

National Politics

Bolton: Trump lacks strategic vision, historical knowledge

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER
Former national security adviser John Bolton believes President Donald Trump committed several impeachable offenses and should have been removed from office.

Coronavirus

Wrangling over virus relief persists despite high stakes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LISA MARIE PANE, KELLI KENNEDY and ED WHITE
The desperate race to corral the coronavirus pandemic is taking on even greater urgency as a burgeoning economic crisis collides with political turmoil.

National

Dog makes 57-mile journey to old home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A dog found its way to her family's old home, one they haven't lived in for nearly two years.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

National

Workers protest racial inequality on day of national strike

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AARON MORRISON
Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” the protest was organized by labor unions and social and racial justice organizations, which planned a range of actions in more than two dozen U.S. cities.