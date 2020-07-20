Advertisement

Lewis County’s Hobbs Has Sights Set on Playing College Football

Rising senior was named second team all-state last year
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lewis County rising senior running back Marshall Hobbs has always dreamed of playing college football.

Entering 2020, he’s ready to prove that to recruiters and make his goal a reality. Last year, Hobbs was named second team all-state after rushing for 1,231 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also ran for over 1,000 yards as a sophomore.

Since transferring from South Harrison after his freshman year, Hobbs has played a key role in the resurgence of Lewis County football. After winning just one game in 2017, he has helped guide the Minutemen to back-to-back playoff appearances.

