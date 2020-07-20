Maiers growing bond through basketball and family

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Grafton basketball rising juniors Meredith and Ryan Maier are often confused as brother and sister.

The two are fourth cousins, but their bond is much stronger than distant relatives. Meredith and Ryan see each other every week and also practice basketball against each other.

Meredith was named third team all-state last year averaging 15 points per game and recently received her first collegiate offer from Alderson Broaddus. Ryan was named first team all-Big 10 and also averaged 15 points per contest.

This summer, the two are bettering their skills on local teams. Meredith plays for the North Central West Virginia Swish and Ryan is a member of the West Virginia Reign. Both credit each other for their growth on and off the court.

