Mary Lou DeNoon Goff, 57, of Clarksburg, WV passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the United Hospital Center. She was born on July 12, 1963 in Fairmont, WV, a daughter of the late Reverend Howard and Madeline DeNoon. Mary is survived by her son, Josh Goff of Morgantown; fiancé, Tim Ware of Clarksburg; foster siblings, Jimmy and Beverly Hess, Danny and Pam DeNoon, Nancy and Larry Jarvis, Juanita and Charles Nickerson, Mark and Loretta Hess, Harold Hess, Sharon Nottingham, Bonnie and Richard Spekeyscrki, and Larry and Nancy DeNoon; several nieces and nephews; and her precious doggy Izzy. Mary attended North Marion High School. She had several jobs as a cook and in housekeeping. She loved attending church and singing hymns to which she knew most all traditional Christian lyrics. She was a kind soul and a spirit of light. She gave love and was loved in return by all who knew her. She will be sadly missed, especially by her fiancé Tim. A special thank you to her caregivers, Pinki and Raymond Thompson. Family and close friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. There will be a public graveside service at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, Fairmont, WV, at 1:00 pm with Reverend Brian Plum presiding. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

