Monday Evening Forecast | Storms into Tonight, Soaking Rain

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our pattern of stuffy July weather continues, with high heat index values again for today. Within the late afternoon hours, we have seen a nice line of storms bubble up producing some drenching rain from our moisture-rich environment and thunder grumbles. Gusty storm winds are possible but most storms should remain sub-severe for tonight. Tonight’s low temps will only fall into the low 70s - upper 60s for mountains. Tuesday will feature a copy-cat forecast.

Tuesday: Forementioned stubborn weather pattern will produce much of the same; humid weather with storms bubbling up mainly during peak heating hours. Storms will bring drenching rain with all of our stifling air. Our diffuse front will lift a bit Northward so the potential for storms to turn severe is there, although low. Main threat right now would be gusty storm winds that could cause localized damage. As well as flooding concerns with bursts of soaking rain. High: 92

Wednesday: Frontal boundary beginning to approach from the NW; Our temperatures will lead into the 90s once again with high dewpoints and storms in the late afternoon/evening. There is a level 1 risk of severe weather with storm outflow that may be strong. Hail also may be seen. Stay weather aware for this day. High: 90

Late Week: Once our cold front passes Thursday, we should have a little bit of relief come our way with slightly lower dewpoints and air temperatures. A ridge builds for the weekend lowering our storm chances and giving us mostly dry weather for Saturday - Sunday.