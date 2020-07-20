Advertisement

Monday Overnight Forecast | Muggy, Storms Again Tomorrow

By Colleen Campbell
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Some storm damage scattered across Lewis county from earlier warned storms. Quiet since that time with muggy air hanging around into early tomorrow morning. Clashing surface winds by daybreak may cause a few thunder rumbles to kick off the very early morning hours once again. With that in mind, our best timing for some stormy weather once again would be the late afternoon/evening hours with some storms to turn strong as they did tonight. Temps overnight into tomorrow in the low 70s, upper 60s for a few mountain spots. Back into the low 90s by tomorrow afternoon with stuffy air.

Tuesday: Forementioned stubborn weather pattern will produce much of the same; humid weather with storms bubbling up mainly during peak heating hours. Storms will bring drenching rain with all of our stifling air. Our diffuse front will lift a bit Northward so the potential for storms to turn severe is there, although low. Main threat right now would be gusty storm winds that could cause localized damage. As well as flooding concerns with bursts of soaking rain. High: 92

Wednesday: Frontal boundary beginning to approach from the NW; Our temperatures will lead into the 90s once again with high dewpoints and storms in the late afternoon/evening. There is a level 1 risk of severe weather with storm outflow that may be strong. Hail also may be seen. Stay weather aware for this day. High: 90

Late Week: Once our cold front passes Thursday, we should have a little bit of relief come our way with slightly lower dewpoints and air temperatures. A ridge builds for the weekend lowering our storm chances and giving us mostly dry weather for Saturday - Sunday.

