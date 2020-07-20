Monday’s Weather Forecast

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Showers and summertime storms will be the main theme going into your workweek. As a cold front to our northwest has stalled near NCWV allowing for showers and storm to develop in the evening hours. Temperatures will stay in the lower 90s as heat indexes will approach the mid-90s during peak daytime heating hours. Luckily, we will start off your Monday with plenty of sunshine and a few clouds as those rain chances will start to increase after the lunch hour. Some storms could be strong especially down to the south of Elkins and near the Charleston region. But for our viewing area rumbles of thunder and flashes of lightning will be the main concern going into the afternoon.

Tuesday: Another hot day will be on your forecast with temperatures reaching the lower 90′s and heat indexes approaching the mid-90s. Showers and isolated storms will start to develop and be in the region by late afternoon. High: 92

Wednesday: After a weak frontal passage temperatures will finally drop out of the 90s and back in the upper 80s. Rain chances will hover around 30% for your Wednesday afternoon/evening. High: 88

Thursday: Another front has stalled allowing for sunny skies to start your day but rain chances will back in the afternoon. High: 90

Friday: Rain chances are starting to diminish across NCWV as a high-pressure system will move into place allowing for more cloud cover and sunshine. High: 90

The Weekend: Saturday is looking great! Temperatures will be in the lower 90s but the rain chances have diminished. Partly cloudy skies and a few sun rays will be the hot topic to start off your weekend. More clouds will return in your forecast for Sunday as rain chances will increase in the afternoon with another upper-level disturbance knocking on the door. Temperatures will remain in the 90s.

