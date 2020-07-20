Advertisement

Multiple agencies respond to Shinnston fire, no injuries reported

Structure fire in Shinnston
Structure fire in Shinnston(WDTV)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire at a residence on Roosevelt St. Monday morning.

Shinnston Fire Department officials say one couple lives in the residence, and they were able to escape. Firefighters also saved a dog and cat from the flames.

Neighbors say the fire started around 10:30 a.m.

The fire was caused by a portable device but is not ruled an electrical fire

The house is not a total loss, and the fire is out.

Agencies on the scene included the Shinnston Fire Department, Bridgeport Fire Department, Lumberport Fire Department, Nutter Fort Fire Department, Spelter Fire Department, Worthington Fire Department, and Harrison County Emergency Services.

