One car involved in rollover accident on I-79

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple agencies responded to a rollover accident on I-79 southbound at mile marker 123.

The accident happened just before 4:45 p.m. Monday afternoon when a car lost control and rolled over onto its side.

Bridgeport Fire, Bridgeport EMS, and Bridgeport Police responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The accident has since been cleared.

