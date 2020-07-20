Advertisement

One car involved in rollover accident on I-79

Accident occurred just south of the Jerry Dove Drive exit
Multiple agencies responded to a rollover accident on I-79 southbound at mile marker 123.
Multiple agencies responded to a rollover accident on I-79 southbound at mile marker 123.
By Jordan Darensbourg
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple agencies responded to a rollover accident on I-79 southbound at mile marker 123.

The accident happened just before 4:45 p.m. Monday afternoon when a car lost control and rolled over onto its side.

Bridgeport Fire, Bridgeport EMS, and Bridgeport Police responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The accident has since been cleared.

Stick with 5 News for the latest.

