Pastor Gilbert Rex Musgrove Jr. Pastor Gilbert Rex Musgrove Jr., 69, of Fairmont, passed away on July 19, 2020, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. He was born on January 23, 1951, in Fairmont, a son of the late Gilbert Rex Musgrove Sr. and Lena (Priest) Musgrove Simmons and stepfather, Gary A. Simmons. Rex worked at Emico and Christy Machine Shop. He also pastored at Mt. Sharon Free Methodist Church and Rose of Sharon Church. He was the first King at the Sagebrush Round Up. He had a country band, The Country Knights, and a gospel band, Knights of the Cross. He was a member of the Acacia Lodge #157 and was also a 32nd Degree Mason. Rex is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 50 years, Peggy A. (Suter) Musgrove. He is also survived by his sons, Gilbert Rex Musgrove III and wife Cindy, of Georgia, and K.P. Musgrove and wife Selena, of Fairmont; first cousins (who were like sons), Buddy Priest and wife Abbey, of Fairmont, and JR Dent and wife Brenda, of Georgia; grandchildren: Brandon Musgrove, Khris Musgrove and wife Becky, and Sabrina Musgrove, all of Fairmont, C.J. Musgrove, of Garrardstown, and Ory VanGilder, of Morgantown, who was like a grandson; great-grandchildren, Abigail Flanagan and Kaiden Flanagan, of Garrardstown, and Dakota Dammeyer, of Fairmont; brothers, David Musgrove and wife Darlene, of Georgia, and Tim Musgrove and wife Angela, of Fairmont; as well as several loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Craig Musgrove; brothers, Andy Musgrove and Billy Musgrove; and sister, Mary Olive Musgrove. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Wednesday, from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m., and on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor John Conaway officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Nebo cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

