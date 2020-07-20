Residents of Diamond Village want a place to call home

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

Residents of Diamond Village will not move until Monongalia County gives them what they say they need, a home.

Diamond Village is a homeless camp community in the Morgantown area.

The campsite was originally given to the village by a private property owner. The community was asked to vacate by July 18.

However, residents said they don’t have a safe place to go.

Kiere Hall, an advocate for Diamond Village residents said, this was the first time he’s seen the homeless community in Morgantown come together for a common goal.

“Everybody needs a home, whether your home is a backpack, whether your home is a car, whether your home is a tree house whatever it is everybody wants a home,” Hall added.

