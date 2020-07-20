Sharon Coberly

Sharon A. (Faulkner) Coberly, 71, of Fairmont, passed away Sunday morning, July 19, 2020. She was born in Fairmont on July 20, 1948, a daughter of the late Hayward Charles Faulkner and Nona Olive (Shuman) Faulkner. She is survived by loving husband and companion, James E. “Jimmy” Coberly. They have been together since 1982. Also surviving is her daughter, Sherry Stewart and her husband Tom, of Fairmont; and her three step-children, Yvonne Freedman and her husband Roger, Clarksburg; James T. Coberly, Bridgeport; and Matthew E. Coberly and his wife Courtney, Clarksburg; 6 grandchildren, Addie Stewart; Madison, Grace, Landon, and Hadley Coberly; and Sophie Freedman. A sister, Alberta Rudy, Fairmont; a brother, Marvin Faulkner and his wife Rose, Fairmont; many nieces and nephews, and her dog Jelly Beans complete her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Burl Faulkner. Sharon was a graduate of East Fairmont High School. She had previously worked as a company clerk for the State Police; and retired from the FBI as an area manager on February 28, 2013, with over 21 years of service, having started when the FBI Complex opened in February 1992. An animal lover, she also enjoyed fishing, traveling, taking car rides, and playing at “the hot spots.” Above all, she loved her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to WV Caring Hospice, PO Box 760, Arthurdale, WV 26520, who provided wonderful care to Sharon and her family. A gathering of family and friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Wednesday evening, July 22, 2020, from 5 – 8 p.m. Due to the Governor’s Covid-19 mandate, masks are requested to attend the visitation.

