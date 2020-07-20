Some Morgantown businesses closed due to water main break

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Businesses including Sheetz along Beechurst Ave. are closed due to a water main break.

In a Facebook post, the Morgantown Utility Board (MUB) says a contractor struck a 24″ water main on Beechurst Ave. in the area of Campus Drive.

The post goes on to read that because this line feeds pump stations in the area, temporary low water pressure occurred. Normal water service should be restored at this time. MUB is flushing lines to remove discolored water, and customers are advised to do the same as needed by running cold water.

