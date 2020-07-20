Advertisement

Trinity Christian names Boggess as new athletic director & boys basketball head coach

The search for a new AD is over for the Warriors
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Alderson Broaddus women’s basketball coach Roy “Bogie” Boggess has been named the next athletic director and head boys basketball coach at Trinity Christian School.

Boggess had served as the Battlers coach for the past two years and has also been a head coach at the AAU level.

He replaces former Trinity AD John Fowkes who was let go by the school in April.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Richardson Named Wheeling Men's Basketball Head Coach

Updated: 5 hours ago

Sports

Maiers Growing Bond Through Basketball & Family

Updated: 5 hours ago

Sports

Former Fairmont State assistant Richardson named Wheeling head coach

Updated: 9 hours ago
Served as an assistant coach for Fighting Falcons in 2011-2012

Sports

Quick COVID-19 testing to have pros and cons

Updated: 9 hours ago

Sports

Maiers growing bond through basketball and family

Updated: 10 hours ago
Meredith & Ryan are cousins & are both rising juniors for the Bearcats

Latest News

Sports

Lewis County's Hobbs Has Sights Set on Playing College Football

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:53 AM EDT

Sports

WVU's Cuskey Falls in Big 12 Madden Tournament Quarterfinals to Oklahoma State

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:52 AM EDT

Sports

WVU’s Cuskey Falls in Big 12 Madden Tournament Quarterfinals to Oklahoma State

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:08 AM EDT
Rising senior reached elite 8

Sports

Lewis County’s Hobbs Has Sights Set on Playing College Football

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:02 AM EDT
Rising senior was named second team all-state last year

Sports

MAC Postpones Fall Olympic Sports Until Sept. 3

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 3:06 AM EDT
Atlantic 10, CAA and America East shut down fall sports