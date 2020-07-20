Trinity Christian names Boggess as new athletic director & boys basketball head coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Alderson Broaddus women’s basketball coach Roy “Bogie” Boggess has been named the next athletic director and head boys basketball coach at Trinity Christian School.

Boggess had served as the Battlers coach for the past two years and has also been a head coach at the AAU level.

He replaces former Trinity AD John Fowkes who was let go by the school in April.

