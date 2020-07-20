Two staff members test positive for COVID-19

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

According to President of the Monongalia County Commission, Tom Bloom, the Monongalia County Justice Center will be closed a week after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The Supreme Court was notified all judiciary services were closed July 20 - July 24 in Monongalia County due to positive COVID-19 tests.

There will be a magistrate on call, and a circuit clerk will be available for emergencies.

Bloom, said that the courthouse and tax office remained open.

He added the county would reevaluate the situation on July 24.

However, Bloom also said there may be changes when people return.

“We’re going to look and see we may change it. One of the possibilities, is that when everyone comes in now we may make them sign in for contact purposes,” he added.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.