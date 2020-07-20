Monongalia County motorcycle crash scene cleared
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE 4:30 p.m. - The scene is now clear. There’s no official word on injuries.
ORIGINAL STORY
A two-vehicle accident has shut down Scott Avenue and Grafton Road.
911 operators say it happened around 2:45 p.m. Monday.
They say a motorcycle is one of the vehicles involved in the accident.
Injuries are unknown at this time.
Authorities advise motorists to avoid the area.
5 News crews are on the way to the scene.
