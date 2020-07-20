Upshur County receives over $300,000 school grant

UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A $384,000 grant will be given to the Upshur County Board of Education.

The grant will fund the salaries of these individuals as they will work along principals and teachers to identify the needs for students specific to their areas.

Communications specialist for Upshur County Board of Education Kayla Yocum says the grant will to expand the communities in schools initiative started by lady justice in West Virginia for equitable opportunities for students from low-income backgrounds.

"Upshur county schools is privileged to hire three facilitators who will serve at various sites including Buckhannon elementary school, Buckhannon middle school, and Buckhannon high school," Yocum said.

The board saw a need in their community.

“We also are seeking to increase our graduation rates, decrease dropout rates and improve overall attendance,” Yocum said.

The communities in schools initiative will connect Upshur County’s community with its schools to provide resources to students and their families based on their needs.

The initiative has impacted 1.6 million kids in more than two thousand schools nationwide. In West Virginia alone, the initiative reached 27,000 students in 15 counties.

"Our hope and vision for this program is to meet the needs of our students specific to our community so that we may empower them to stay in school and achieve greatness in all they do," Yocum said.

Yukom says the big check will be presented at the regular board meeting Tuesday night.

The facilitators will begin their duty within the next couple of weeks.

