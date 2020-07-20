Virtual summer learning program launched for local children

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - North Central West Virginia Community Action Association (NCWVCAA) Head Start launched a virtual summer learning program for local children.

The NCWVCAA Head Start 2020 Virtual Summer Program will provide a full range of services with a focus on individualized plans to prepare children for the coming school year. The program targets families that meet income criteria with 4-year-old children that will be transitioning to Kindergarten in the fall of 2020, as well as 3-year-old children with an individualized educational plan.

Participants will interact with a Head Start Teacher for 2-3 educational activities per week with one of those activities being completed “live” during a virtual one-on-one meeting. The program will also support children’s learning of important social skills.

Children and families will be provided with a thirty-day supply of non-perishable food, supplies for at home activities, and an iPad, if needed, to use for interactive learning sessions. Every family will receive two vegetable plants, gardening tools, planting pots and soil to use for a family activity so children can watch and learn how plants grow.

Throughout the month of July, approximately 105 children in Marion, Barbour, Preston, Taylor, Randolph, Webster, and Pocahontas Counties will participate in the Virtual Summer Program.

“The Head Start Summer Program will provide a social and emotionally supportive learning environment and consistent daily routines to children who are entering Kindergarten in the fall” says Kim Martin, NCWVCAA Head Start Early Head Start Children Services Director.

