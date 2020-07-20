William Garrett “Bill” Golden William Garrett “Bill” Golden, 89, of Clarksburg, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the United Hospital Center following a brief illness. He was born in Clarksburg, WV on January 25, 1931, a son of the late Berthuel Bee and Ella Monroe Golden. Bill is survived by his two brothers, Richard Golden of Clarksburg and James Golden of Bridgeport; sister, Barbara Sheaffer of Spelter; four nieces, Marilyn Flanigan and her husband Chuck of Doddridge Co., Debbie Demastus and her husband Claude of Clarksburg, Machelle Murray and her husband Paul of California and Mindy Golden of Clarksburg; two nephews, Michael Bosley of Clarksburg and Roger Golden of Florida; and several great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brother Warner Lee Golden and two nephews, David and Doug Golden. Bill was a graduate of Victory High School. He worked in receiving and stocked for Frielander’s. He enjoyed working for George Rosen for over fifty years. He was a member of multiple fraternal organizations and was loved everywhere he went for his charisma and personality. He never wanted to say “goodbye” to anyone and would instead say “Happy trails.” In keeping with Mr. Golden’s wishes he will be cremated. A public inurnment will be announced at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

William Garrett “Bill” Golden (Picasa | William Garrett “Bill” Golden)